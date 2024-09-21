Another Hezbollah combatant martyred in Israel attack

The Islamic Resistance announced in a statement the martyrdom of the martyr combatant Jihad Shafiq Khazaal Khanafer, known as "Zuhair," NNA reported.

He was born in 1970 in the town of Ainata in southern Lebanon.

As its war in Gaza nears one year old, Israel killed at least 14 people and wounded 66 in an air raid on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.

Israel’s air raid followed two days of attacks in which Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded, killing 37 people and wounding thousands.

