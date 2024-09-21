50 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids

Palestinian sources reported that 50 people were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip during the past day.

The Israeli regime also carried out airstrikes on a refugee camp in Khan Yunis on Saturday morning.

Two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured following the fresh Israeli aggression, according to the reports.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

