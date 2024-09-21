Iran blasts deadly Israeli strike on Beirut

The senior Iranian diplomat strongly condemned the terrorist attack by the Zionist regime on a residential building in a densely populated area in Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of many people, including ordinary citizens, women, and children.

"The brutal and malicious aerial attack of the Zionist regime on Beirut shortly after the brutal and terrorist act of this criminal regime in the mass killing of the Lebanese people by misusing the means of communication is a gross violation of the rules and regulations of international law as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity and national security of Lebanon. And it should be condemned by the international community in the strongest terms," he said.

He further stressed that the Zionist regime is seeking to intensify the tension and widen the scope of war and conflict in the region, adding that such a malicious policy is a clear threat to international peace and security.

Expressing solidarity with the Lebanese nation, Kan'ani underlined that despite the recent barbaric attacks by the Zionists, the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance proved that they will not stop their honorable support for the defenseless and oppressed people of Palestine.

He also expressed hope that the countries supporting international peace and security would take decisive measures to stop the Zionist regime's mass killing machine.

Dozens of people, including several children, were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on Beirut's Dahieh on Friday.

Senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was also martyred in the Israeli strike.

MP/Spox. channel