Hezbollah attacks Israeli missile, defense facility (+VIDEO)

The Lebanese Resistance Movement targeted an Israeli defense and missile base affiliated with the northern region command of the Zionist regime in Biriya barracks with Katyusha missiles.

The attack was launched in support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and in response to Israel's attacks on the villages and homes in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah said.

The other Hezbollah attack targeted a military headquarters of the 36th division of the Isreli military.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/