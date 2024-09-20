  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 20, 2024, 10:08 AM

In fresh act of aggression;

Israel pounds 70 regions of Lebanon in 20 minutes

Israel pounds 70 regions of Lebanon in 20 minutes

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – In a fresh act of aggression against Lebanon, the Israeli regime attacked 70 regions of the Arab country in 20 minutes.

Arab media reported an extensive set of attacks on Lebanon by the Israeli regime on Thursday night.

Zionist media reported that the criminal regime of Tel Aviv attacked 70 regions of Lebanon in 20 minutes.

Zionist sources claimed that 50 Hezbollah targets were bombarded during the attacks.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6230570

News ID 221560

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News