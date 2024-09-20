Russia deeply concerned by events unfolding in Lebanon

Maria Zakharova made the remarks at a briefing on the sidelines of the Fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum.

"Given the scale and potential consequences of the unfolding events, we are deeply concerned by dangerous developments in the Republic of Lebanon. I reiterate, on September 19, Israeli aviation carried out a series of mass strikes on a number of districts in south Lebanon. Earlier, during two days, literally in a row, on September 17 and 18, Lebanon was hit by unprecedented terrorist cyberattacks," the diplomat said.

"We are certain that the onset of a large-scale military operation in Lebanon would have the most destructive consequences for the security of the entire Middle East. It is necessary to avoid such a catastrophic scenario," she stressed, TASS reported.

The diplomat also asserted Russia’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon. "We commiserate with the families of those killed. We wish the swiftest recovery to those wounded. And once again, we highlight the importance of establishing all the circumstances of the incidents," she added.

MP/PR