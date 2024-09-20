Israeli forces martyr 7 Palestinians in northern Gaza

Despite the escalation of tensions between the Zionist regime forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah, Tel Aviv is still continuing the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza Strip with all its might.

The rescue teams have pulled out the bodies of six civilians, including two women, from under the rubble, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

According to the report, Israeli forces bombarded a house in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. The lifeless body of a civilian in this building has thus far been removed from the rubble.

Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, nearly a year into the genocidal aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its declared objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli captives despite killing at least 41,252 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 95,497 others.

