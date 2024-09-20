Delta suspends US-Israel direct flights until end of 2024

The US airline joins a host of other airlines that have cancelled or suspended flights in recent days to cities in the region, as fighting between Israeli regime and Hezbollah has intensified along occupied Palestine's northern border with Lebanon, TheJakartaPost reported.



"Delta flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv will be paused through Dec. 31, due to ongoing conflict in the region," the airline said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines, the world's largest airline based in the United States, announced that it will suspend its flights between New York and Tel Aviv until next year.

MA/PR