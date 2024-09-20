  1. Politics
Delta suspends US-Israel direct flights until end of 2024

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Delta Air Lines announced on Thursday that it is suspending direct flights between New York and Tel Aviv through the end of the year amid the rising tensions in West Asia.

The US airline joins a host of other airlines that have cancelled or suspended flights in recent days to cities in the region, as fighting between Israeli regime and Hezbollah has intensified along occupied Palestine's northern border with Lebanon, TheJakartaPost reported. 

"Delta flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv will be paused through Dec. 31, due to ongoing conflict in the region," the airline said in a statement. 

