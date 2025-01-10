Cleric hails Iranian economy's resistance against sanctions

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard said "No doubt that any other country, no matter how big its economic size, had it been under these huge sanctions [that Iran has been], they (sanctions) would have destroyed it."

"Today, after four decades [since the Islamic Revolution], according to the International Monetary Fund report in 2022, Iran's economy ranks 22nd among 193 countries despite the severe sanctions. Of course, we did not have the IMF report for 2023 and 2024, but there has been little change in their latest reports," said the senior cleric.

"Faced with years of sanctions and pressure, Iran's GDP has reached $1,596 billion based on the purchasing power parity index. This is very important. Meanwhile, we have the lowest level of foreign debt among the 10 countries with the lowest foreign debt."

"Iran's economy has survived despite the high level of pressure and sanctions, without foreign debt, ranking 22nd among the world's economies based on the Purchasing power parities (PPPs)," he noted.

