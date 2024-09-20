Israel to face crushing response for terror acts in Lebanon

In a letter to the Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, Salami condemned the Israeli terrorist crime which resulted in the martyrdom and mass injury of Lebanese nationals and Hezbollah forces.

Saying that the Zionist regime carried out the heinous crime due to its desperation and successive failures, Salami stressed that the criminal regime of Israel would soon receive a crushing response from the Resistance.

He also praised Nasrallah, Hezbollah combatants, and the Lebanese nation for supporting the Palestinians in their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

The enemy, incapable of face-to-face confrontation, commits crimes behind the front line and magnifies the achievement of the crime in order to delay its demise and hide the scandal of its successive defeats from the world, he said, adding that this itself is a new big defeat for the Zionists.

MP/6230483