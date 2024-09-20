  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2024, 9:22 AM

IRGC chief:

Israel to face crushing response for terror acts in Lebanon

Israel to face crushing response for terror acts in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami says Tel Aviv would face a crushing response from the Axis of Resistance for its acts of terror in Lebanon.

In a letter to the Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, Salami condemned the Israeli terrorist crime which resulted in the martyrdom and mass injury of Lebanese nationals and Hezbollah forces.

Saying that the Zionist regime carried out the heinous crime due to its desperation and successive failures, Salami stressed that the criminal regime of Israel would soon receive a crushing response from the Resistance.

He also praised Nasrallah, Hezbollah combatants, and the Lebanese nation for supporting the Palestinians in their struggle against the Israeli occupation. 

The enemy, incapable of face-to-face confrontation, commits crimes behind the front line and magnifies the achievement of the crime in order to delay its demise and hide the scandal of its successive defeats from the world, he said, adding that this itself is a new big defeat for the Zionists.

MP/6230483

News ID 221556

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News