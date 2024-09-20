Leader pardons, commutes sentences of about 3,000 convicts

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed to pardon and commute the sentences of about 3,000 convicts on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS).

Ayatollah Khamenei on Friday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Mohseni Ejei to pardon or reduce the sentences of about 2,887 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The pardon comes on the advent of birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was born on the 17th day of the lunar calendar month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in 570 CE. This year, the day falls on Saturday.

