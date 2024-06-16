Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,654 convicts

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed to pardon and commute the sentences of 2654 convicts on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir.

The list of the convicts had been submitted by the Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei to the Leader.

Eid al-Adha is also known as a festival of sacrifice in honor of the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Eid al-Ghadir, held on the 18th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on the lunar calendar, is among the most significant feasts of Shia Muslims. On this occasion, over 1400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Imam Ali (AS) as his successor.

