Congresswoman submits names of children killed in Gaza

The names were taken from a 649-page list, recently published by Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

“The first 14 pages alone are names of babies [who] were under the age of one when they were killed,” said Tlaib, who is the only Palestinian American member of Congress.

“That’s 710 babies that the Israeli government has murdered,” the Democratic Representative added. “I wish my colleagues would look at it.”

“This is not self-defense. This is genocide,” she said.

The Gaza Health Ministry on Monday published a report detailing the name, age, gender, and identification numbers of tens of thousands of people killed by Israel over the past 11 months since the regime launched its genocidal war against Palestinians.

The shocking 649-page document released contains the details of 34,344 Palestinians killed as of August 31, as the process to collect data for nearly 7,000 more people continues.

At least 41,272 people have been killed since the start of Israel’s war on October 7, 2023.

The initial 14 pages of the document are the names of infants killed under one year old. The statistics also show that 11,355 children have been killed so far, a third of the total deaths.

“This is a genocide of children. 14 pages of babies. Babies. This is nothing short of an attempt to expunge a people,” Heba Gowayed, a sociology professor at the City University of New York’s Hunter College, wrote on social media in response to the list.

MA/Press TV