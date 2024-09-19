Hezbollah has high ability, power to respond to Israeli crime

Referring to the recent terrorist incident committed by the criminal Zionist regime in Lebanon, Hussain al-Mousavi in an interview with Mehr news agency announced that Islamic Resistance Movement in Iraq voiced its solidarity with the Lebanese people and government, adding that Hezbollah Resistance Movement has high capability and power and has also many options to respond to the Zionist enemy that assassinated a large number of people in this Arab country.

Following the security and terrorist incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Lebanon, dozens of Lebanese were martyred and thousands of people were injured as a result of explosion of communication devices (pagers) in this country, he said, noting that the Zionist newspaper "Haaretz" reported that the US researched showed that the explosion of Hezbollah’s pagers was carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel.

According to this report, Tel Aviv authorities have informed the White House that they carried out the operation by placing a small amount of explosive in the pagers, he added.

Following this incident, the Islamic Resistance groups in Iraq voiced their solidarity with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

“We assure everyone that these terrorist attacks have no effect but strengthening the stability, honor and dignity of the brave men of the Resistance Movement,” he added.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement announcing that at least 12 people were killed and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of explosions caused by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

A day after simultaneous blasts across Lebanon, at least 20 killed and hundreds wounded in new wave of explosions.

Hospital sources have stated that more than 4,000 people have been injured in the explosions, with 400 in critical condition.

Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and various international figures, institutions, and organizations have condemned the explosions that occurred in Lebanon.

