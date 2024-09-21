'Coming days are full of surprises': Yemen to US, Israel

On Friday, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Field Marshal Mahdi Mohammad Al-Mashat, congratulated the Rocketry Forces on their success in striking a military target in Tel Aviv with the Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.

Al-Mashat noted that the missile bypassed and penetrated all layers of American, British, and Israeli defense systems, PressTV reported.

He affirmed that “the coming days are full of surprises.”

“Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on Gaza persist," he said.

Al-Mashat also reiterated Yemen's unwavering and principled stance in support of the oppressed Palestinian people until the occupied land is liberated from Israeli occupation.

“No power in the world will deter us from this decision, regardless of the cost or the challenges," he added.

Al-Mashat also emphasized Yemen's full commitment to achieving a just and honorable peace.

He called on the leaders of aggressive countries to stop this senseless war, as it has become clear that its objectives cannot be achieved.

“The only solution is to approach peace with sincere intentions, lift the siege, and meet the requirements for peace, which include paying the salaries of Yemenis from their national resources, fully opening Yemen's airports and ports, releasing all prisoners, compensating for damages, and the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces,” he said.

Al-Mashat warned against the risks of maintaining a state of neither war nor peace, while prolonging hostilities against the Yemeni people, tightening the siege, and starving them by obstructing salary payments.

