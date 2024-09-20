Yemen prepared for long war with Israel: Defense minister

“The Yemeni Army holds the key to victory, and is prepared for a long war of attrition against the usurping Zionist regime, its sponsors and allies," Major General Mohammad al-Atifi said on Thursday.

He stressed that demonstrating solidarity with the legitimate campaign of the Palestinian nation against Israeli occupation and providing support for the al-Aqsa Mosque as well as oppressed people in the Gaza Strip are among the fundamental principles of Yemen.

"Our struggle against the Nazi Zionist entity is deeply rooted in our beliefs. We are well aware of the fact that this campaign is a sacred and religious duty that requires tremendous sacrifices,” Atifi stated.

He emphasized that Yemeni Armed Forces are fully prepared for a full-blown confrontation, and have the willpower and determination for a prolonged war.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 last year, killing more than 41,000 Palestinians to date.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial attacks in Gaza end.

MA/PressTV