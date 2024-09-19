Zionist regime to definitely be punished for pager attacks

In a message wrote on his X account on Thursday, President Pezeshkian expressed his condolences over the martyrdom and injury of thousands of Lebanese citizens as a result of the mass assassination of Lebanese people by the criminal Zionist regime and wrote that the Zionist enemy will definitely be punished justly.

“We express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the dear people of Lebanon for the martyrdom and injury of thousands of Lebanese citizens as a result of treacherous mass terror carried out by the terrorist regime of Israel by exploding communication devices (pagers) without distinguishing between civilians and others,”, the president added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns this heinous crime targeting the Lebanese people and emphasizes its support for the Lebanese government and people, he said, adding, “We call on the international organizations to fulfill their responsibility over the tragic incident.”

He wished speedy recovery for the injured in Lebanon blasts.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement announcing that at least 12 people were killed and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of explosions caused by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

A day after simultaneous blasts across Lebanon, at least 20 killed and hundreds wounded in new wave of explosions.

Hospital sources have stated that more than 4,000 people have been injured in the explosions, with 400 in critical condition.

Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and various international figures, institutions, and organizations have condemned the explosions that occurred in Lebanon.

