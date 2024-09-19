US, Europe to be 1st victims of Israeli industrial terrorism

In a post on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Mohsen Rezaei wrote that Israel's mass, blind and cowardly assassination of innocent people in Lebanon, by stealing the technology of other countries, shows that if this industrial terrorism is not stopped soon, people in the United States and Europe will be the first victims of the Israeli industrial terrorism.

Once the industrial race of terrorism is expanded in the world, the American and European people will be the first victims of the industrial terrorism of the criminal Zionist regime, he added.

In a new terrorist attack, thousands of wireless communication devices of members of the resistance movement Hezbollah exploded in different locations across the Arab country on Tuesday.

The Lebanese health ministry said in its latest update that at least eight people were killed and 2,800 others wounded in the explosions that were first reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Israeli military has yet to claim the Tuesday attacks although some reports suggest that the regime officials have been advised to remain quiet.

The Zionist regime forces have been regularly exchanging fire with Hezbollah since October.

According to military experts, the pager attacks indicate that the Israeli regime has been militarily defeated.

