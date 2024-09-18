UNSC to convene on Lebanon terrorist blasts Friday

According to this media, the meeting of the Security Council regarding terrorist explosions in Lebanon will be held on Friday.

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had said that no human being can express the brutality and savagery of this crime.

He added, “We ask our fellow countrymen to avoid gathering in the areas where the security incident occurred and open the way for the rescue teams to arrive.”

Expressing confidence to the Lebanese about the condition of the injured, he called on the UN Security Council to hold an urgent meeting about the explosion of communication systems (pagers) in Lebanon.

The Israeli enemy has violated and breached all international laws.

“We will do everything we can to prevent war,” Mikati emphasized.

Hundreds of ordinary Lebanese people and Hezbollah forces were injured and 12 were martyred, including a little girl, when the Zionist regime of Israel conducted a cyber-terrorist attack on the telecommunication devices known as pagers on Tuesday.

