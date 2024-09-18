  1. Politics
Lebanese Minister reveals new details on Beirut beeper blast

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad divulged details on mass nationwide beeper blasts.

The death toll from yesterday's pager explosions has risen to 12. They include two children, aged 8 and 11, and healthcare employees, Lebanese Health Minister said.

As many as 2,800 wounded were admitted to hospitals across the country in a short space of time.

Beirut and its southern suburb of Dahiya experienced the highest number of casualties, totaling 1,850. Additionally, 750 individuals were injured in the southern region.

To date, a total of 460 operations have been performed, primarily focused on the eyes and face.

Some of the victims have been transported from the Bekaa Valley to Syria for treatment, others to Iran.

