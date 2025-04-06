Iran FM spox deplores Europe's appeasement towards Israel

"The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli regime's officials reflects the widespread global outrage over #genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in #Gaza, as well as an overwhelming demand to uphold #InternationalLaw & end #impunity for atrocity crimes against Palestinians," Esmaei Baghaei said in a post on his X account.

"Yet, by appeasing Israeli regime, Europe is compromising its moral credibility and placing itself on the wrong side of a defining historical moment," he added.



"It indeed dishonours the 'rule of law', betrays #justice and re-enforces the impunity with all its lethal consequences for the innocent victims & the whole humanity."

This is truly 'normalization of lawlessness' and 'banalization of atrocity', according to the Iranian spokesman.

The post came after the Iranian embassy in Hungary condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the central European country despite an active International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The embassy stressed that Netanyahu’s regime is a threat to world peace and that he should be imprisoned for committing all kinds of atrocities in the besieged strip. The embassy made the remarks in a statement on X on Sunday after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Netanyahu in Budapest, according to Press TV.

MNA

