“Mixing my blood with blood of wounded Lebanese is my honor”

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, the envoy wrote, “It is my honor and source of pride to me that my blood is mixed with the blood of the wounded Lebanese people who were targeted in heinous Israeli terrorist act on Tuesday.”

This country [Lebanon] has stood firmly with honor and pride since the first day of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, he added.

Hundreds of ordinary Lebanese people and Hezbollah forces were injured and 12 were martyred, including a little girl, when the Zionist regime of Israel conducted a cyber-terrorist attack on the telecommunication devices known as pagers on Tuesday.

