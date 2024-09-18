Iran’s Trade Center to be opened in Armenia

As the first and largest permanent trade center of Iran abroad, Iran’s Trade Center in Armenia will be inaugurated on October 1 in cooperation with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), the report added.

Iran’s Trade Center has been designed and developed in the capital Yerevan on a land area as large as over 18,000 square meters.

As large as 10,000 square meters, the exhibition space of the center includes 107 exposition booths in different sizes that can be used for the different industries, equipped with a conference room and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, an open space for holding events, conferences and festivals.

The Iran Trade Center will start working soon in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and Economy Minister of Armenia in the presence of businesspersons and CEOs of Iran's largest industrial centers.

In addition to offering the exhibition services in the field of providing marketing and research services, the strategy of entering the lucrative market of Armenia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the center will pave suitable ground for the financial transfer, providing logistics and transportation services, legal advice, tax and customs services.

