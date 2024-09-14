Goods exports from Iran's Semnan up 40% in 5 months: Official

The export of non-oil commodities from Semnan province between March 21 to August 22, 2024 registered a 33 and 40 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year, Morteza Hajiannejad noted.

In this period, Semnan province exported lead ingot, plastic products, granule sack, sodium carbonate, hydrocarbon, wire and cable, plastic containers, detergents, edible salt, washing machine, tiles, ceramics, and ferrosilicon, he maintained.

These products were exported to 36 countries of world including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Republic of Azerbaijan, Kuwait, India, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, France, Germany and Bulgaria, Hajiannejad added.

The official went on to say that 15,806 tons of goods, including raw materials and machinery, valued at more than $87 million, were imported into the customs offices of this province, adding that these non-oil goods were imported into the provincial customs offices from Turkey, China, Germany, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, India, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

