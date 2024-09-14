Iran’s Bushehr non-oil exports hits $5 bn during 5 months

Ali Soleymani, an official with the customs department of the province, said that 13.215 million tons of non-oil goods have been exported from the province in 5 months.

He said that the export indicates three percent growth year on year.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export increased by 10 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period in the past year.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that the country exported 60.5 million tons of non-oil products valued at $21.9 billion during the five-month period of this year, also indicating seven percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.

He named petrochemical products as the major non-oil item exported and China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India as the top export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the first five months of this year.

AMK/TT