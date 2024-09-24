Iran continues to provide ongoing support for Lebanon

During an open session of Iran's Parliament on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack by the Zionist regime, which resulted in the assassination and mass murder of the Lebanese people.

Ghalibaf described the Zionist regime as the most disgraceful criminal regime in the history of human civilization, highlighting its reckless murder of children, genocide, and blind terrorist operations.

He criticized the US and the European Union for their inability to address the Zionist regime’s crimes, stating that they only emphasize international law when it benefits them and their allies.

Ghalibaf also noted that the American ruling body is willing to sacrifice humanity for the sake of military, industrial, and international Zionist interests.

He called for the support of all countries and justice-seekers of the world, especially Muslim governments, to stop the Zionist killing machine and establish peace in Gaza as soon as possible.

