UNGA approves res. for ending Israeli occupation of Palestine

In an emergency special session that resumed on Tuesday, the UN General Assembly began its consideration of a draft resolution demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory within 12 months.

By the terms of the text (document A/ES-10/L.31/Rev.1), put forth by the State of Palestine, the UN General Assembly would demand that Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory no later than 12 months from the adoption of the resolution and cease immediately all new settlement activity and evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Further, the General Assembly would demand Israel return land seized since its occupation started in 1967 and allow Palestinians displaced to return to homes, UN Press reported.

The text would also have the Assembly demand that Israel complies without delay with all its legal obligations under international law, including as stipulated by the International Court of Justice. It would call on States not to recognize as legal the unlawful presence of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel.

124 countries voted in favor of this resolution, 14 countries voted against and 43 countries abstained.

This resolution stipulates that the occupying regime of Israel must immediately end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within a maximum period of 12 months from the date of the decision.

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, said that the draft resolution reflects the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which was issued last July at the request of the General Assembly, on the illegality of Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He added that the draft resolution was sponsored by 40 countries and is based on international law, stressing the need to respect the rule of law and the rights of the Palestinian people to access justice.

Mansour explained that the draft resolution reflects in its preamble the decisions reached by the International Court of Justice, with a focus in its executive paragraphs on the obligations of Israel, all states, the United Nations and other international organizations in accordance with international law.

He explained that the draft resolution calls for taking a number of individual and collective measures to support the law and implement the relevant United Nations resolutions on the Palestinian issue.

The convening of the special session of the United Nations to vote on the Palestinian draft resolution comes days before the arrival of dozens of world leaders and presidents in New York to participate in the opening of the annual session of the General Assembly, the report added.

MA/PR