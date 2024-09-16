Israeli airstrikes on SE Gaza martyrs six Palestinians

Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Monday that six Palestinian civilians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Zeitoun area in the southeast of Gaza City.

Local officials in Gaza stated that the Israeli aggression on Sunday resulted in the death of at least 20 people.

The total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, is over 41,000.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

