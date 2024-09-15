Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression increases to 41,206

The ministry in a statement announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of the previous year.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health put the number of Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at 95,337.

The ministry added that 24 Palestinians were martyred and 57 others were wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6225612