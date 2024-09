The local media in Lebanon reported that the Air Force of the Zionist regime has carried out more than 6 airstrikes against Al-Mahmoudieh district in southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera's correspondent reported that the area around Al Ashiyah town in southern Lebanon was also attacked by the Israeli Air Force.

The Al-Mayadeen correspondent in southern Lebanon also reported the successive artillery attacks of the Zionist regime’s army on "Meiss El Jabal" Town in southern Lebanon.

