Iran should strengthen relations with neighbors: Lawmaker

Bolstering relations with the neighbors and the Resistance Movement is of paramount importance and this issue should be taken into serious consideration in the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian, representative of Tehran constituency in the Iranian Parliament stated in an interview with Mehr news agency.

Jarareh emphasized the need for increasing the level of Iran’s relations with the neighboring and regional countries and also the Resistance Movement.

He pointed to the first foreign trip of the incumbent Iranian President to the neighboring Iraq and noted that President Pezeshkian’s trip to Iraq aimed at bolstering Iran’s relations with the regional countries and also the Resistance Movement.

Over the past years, Iran’s relations with the neighboring countries have been improved and this issue should always be continued in the administration of President Pezeshkian, he underlined.

“The more the level of Iran’s relations with Muslim and regional countries are improved, the more we can mitigate the control of superpowers over the Islamic countries,” Jarareh stressed.

The Muslim population in the world is more than one billion people, so, the relationship between Islamic governments should be strengthened, and these countries should increase the level of their economic relations in particular, the lawmaker added.

