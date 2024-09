Referring to Israel's recent deadly attack on Beirut, Takht Ravanchi in an X message on Saturday said that "the Israeli regime pushes the limit to a new, perilous level".

"It not only continuously blocks a ceasefire in Gaza, but plays a dangerous game in Lebanon, too, he said, adding that "consequences lie with the regime. The Int'l community must force Israel to stop its adventures before it's too late".

SD/IRN85602545