Iraqi Kurdistan assures Iran of combating threats: Envoy

In an interview with local Iranian media outlet Tasnim, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh hailed the outcomes of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent state visit to Iraq.

Highlighting the importance of the Iranian president’s trip to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the ambassador said the autonomous region’s officials and the Iranian authorities have discussed the full implementation of a security agreement between Iran and Iraq.

The envoy noted that the officials in Baghdad and Erbil have given assurances that they won’t allow the soil of the Kurdistan Region to be used for posing threats to Iran.

Iran and the KRG authorities have also discussed the removal of obstacles to the economic projects between the two sides and the export of Iranian engineering and technical services to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Al-e Sadegh said.

The KRG officials have also promised to cooperate with Tehran on the release or extradition of the Iranian prisoners in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, the ambassador noted.

The Iranian president traveled to Iraq on Wednesday in his first official foreign trip after taking office. He held talks with the Iraqi president and prime minister in Baghdad before signing 14 cooperation documents with the neighboring state.

He also visited the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The Iranian president has described cooperation for regional development as the guiding principle of his administration’s foreign policy.

