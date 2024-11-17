Zionist regime source of instability in region

Al-e-Sadeq made the comment on Saturday as he hosted Mohamed al Hassan, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the UN chief’s new Special Representative for the Arab country.

The Zionist regime is the source of insecurity and instability in the region, and is also the common enemy of Iran, Iraq, and other regional countries, the Iranian ambassador said.

He also criticized the United States for supporting the Israeli regime’s crimes during its war on Lebanon and Gaza.

Elaborating on Iran’s policy towards Iraq, Al-e-Sadeq said that his country will continue to support Iraq’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.

The UN representative, on his part, said that Iran-Iraq ties are intertwined. He also said that Iran plays a key role in establishing security and stability in Iraq and the entire region.

Mohamed al Hassan meanwhile expressed concern over the situation in the region, saying that regional countries need to be vigilant as a way out of the current conditions.

AMK/IRN