Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan discuss developing ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Consul-General to Erbil Nasrollah Rashnoodi and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Masoud Barzani have reviewed the expansion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting held at the end of Rashnoodi's mission in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Sunday, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Barzani expressed gratitude for  Rashnoodi's role in developing relations between the the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

Rashnoudi had earlier reviewed bilateral issues in separate meetings with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani and Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed Khalid.

Masrour Barzani and Rashnoodi said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visit to the Kurdistan Region had laid the ground for further development of bilateral relations.

The Iranian diplomat congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the recent successful parliamentary elections.

