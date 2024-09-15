Yemen hits central occupied Palestine with ballistic missile

A surface-to-surface missile fired at central occupied Palestine from Yemen hit an unpopulated area, Reuters quoted Israeli military said on Sunday.

Moments earlier, air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central occupied Palestine, sending residents running for shelter.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the military said.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/