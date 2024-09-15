  1. World
Sep 15, 2024, 10:06 AM

Several injured in car explosion in Haifa

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Several people were injured following a car explosion in Haifa, occupied Palestine, on Sunday morning.

Israeli sources reported a car explosion on a road in Haifa.

Initial reports indicate that several people were injured following the incident.

No further details have been released so far.

