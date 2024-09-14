Iran vows responding to West imposed sanctions

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks on Friday night, referring to the recent statement of the European Union on Iran's alleged interference in the conflict in Ukraine.

"Again, I clearly remind the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Any claim that Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia is false," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

"We recommend the European Union to avoid making accusations based on false information," he added.

Referring to the recent sanctions imposed on Iran on the same alleged reason, Kan'ani said, "Unfortunately, some western countries are addicted to sanctions; A path that not only does not help to solve the problems, but is itself a part of the problem and will face Iran's response."

MP/6223900