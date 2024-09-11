UK summons Iran’s charge d'affaires

"Today, in coordination with European partners and upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London Ali Matinfar was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office," the UK foreign ministry said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Tuesday during a visit to London that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in its war in Ukraine within weeks.

Britain sanctioned Iranian individuals and entities involved in drone and missile production, as well as Russian cargo ships it said were involved in transporting the missiles from Iran to Russia.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said in reaction, "As it has been emphasized many times, the Islamic Republic of Iran, while opposing the war, supports a political solution to resolve the disputes between Russia and Ukraine and end the military conflicts."

"Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been a part of this conflict and its continuation," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed, adding that Tehran always supported the political solution and bilateral talks to end the crisis, Reuters reported.

The principled approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine crisis remains unchanged, he underlined, emphasizing that the repetition of the claim of sending ballistic missiles to Russia is politically motivated and is completely baseless.

"The conventional military cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation has a history much older than the start of the Ukrainian war. These cooperation are within the framework of bilateral agreements and based on international norms and laws and have nothing to do with the Ukraine crisis," he noted.

