Russia comments on reports of missiles delivery from Iran

"We hear about a lot of allegations regarding some kind of supplies of some kind of weapons to Russia, but they are groundless," Peskov told journalists commenting on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent statement that Iran had been allegedly supplying Russia with missiles.

"We are developing our relations with a number of countries, we are cooperating in various spheres, and we will continue this cooperation in the interests of all involved countries," he added, TASS reported.

Commenting on this issue, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said, "As it has been emphasized many times, the Islamic Republic of Iran, while opposing the war, supports the political solution to resolve the disputes between Russia and Ukraine and end the military conflicts."

"Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been a part of this conflict and its continuation," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed, adding that Tehran always supported the political solution and bilateral talks to end the crisis.

The principled approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine crisis remains unchanged, he underlined, emphasizing that the repetition of the claim of sending ballistic missiles to Russia is politically motivated and is completely baseless.

"The conventional military cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation has a history much older than the start of the Ukrainian war. These cooperations are within the framework of bilateral agreements and based on international norms and laws and have nothing to do with the Ukraine crisis," he noted.

MP