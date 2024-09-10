  1. Politics
EU trio impose new sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Three major European powers United Kingdom, France and Germany imposed sanctions against Iran on Tuesday over alleged arms deliveries to the Russia.

The three countries will take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran, Western Media reported on Tuesday, adding that the trio called on Iran to immediately halt support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The announcement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in Ukraine within weeks.

Speaking on a visit to Britain along side his British counterpart, Blinken further said that the US would impose new sanctions, including on airline Iran Air.

The sanctions came while Iran has always called for a political solution to the Ukraine war, rejecting any allegations of arms deliveries to Moscow. 

