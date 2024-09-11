  1. Politics
FM Araghchi comments on missile claims against Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – "Iran has not sent ballistic missiles to Russia and that's it," the Iranian top diplomat wrote on his X account.

Araghchi made the remarks in reaction to recent claims leveled by Western countries regarding Iran's military cooperation with Russia.

Those who addicted to sanctions must ask themselves: How can Iran make such sophisticated weapons and sell them?, Araghchi continued.

Sanctions are not a solution but part of the problem, Araghchi added.

“No missile has been sent [by Iran] to Russia and such claims are a kind of psychological warfare,”

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Fazlollah Nozari said, "As Iran has repeatedly announced, it does not support any party in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and that Tehran believes this war has "no legitimacy."

Russia launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 partly to prevent NATO’s eastward expansion after warning that the US-led military alliance was following an “aggressive line” against Moscow.

Earlier, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has reacted to the Western allegations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

The mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said on Friday that the country regards as inhuman any military assistance to parties of the Ukraine conflict that would increase damage to lives and infrastructure in Ukraine.  

