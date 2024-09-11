Iran warns West of reciprocal measures against sanctions

The US Department of Treasury announced new sanctions on Iran after accusing it of "lethal" arms delivery to Russia on Tuesday.

The US Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals, 6 entities, and 4 ships in Iran and Russia under the pretext of sending missiles from Tehran to Moscow.

Reacting to the issue, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan’ani rejected the claims over Iran's alleged selling of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

"As it was emphasized before, any claim of selling ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation by the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely baseless and false," he said.

He termed the new sanctions a continuation of the West’s hostile policy and its economic terrorism against Iranians.

"The United States and the three European countries (UK, Germany, France) are the main sources of weapons for the Zionist regime and partners in the massive massacre of the Palestinian people and genocide in Gaza, and they must be held accountable for their wrong policies," Kan'ani underlined.

MP/Spox. channel