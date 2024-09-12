Iran summons ambassadors of four European states

The Iranian foreign ministry separately summoned the ambassadors of France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany following the continuation of non-constructive statements by some European parties under the pretext of Tehran's alleged interference in the Ukraine conflict and imposing sanctions against the country.

During the meetings with the European envoys, the Director General of the Western Europe Department at the Iranian Ministry of Affairs said that the Islamic Republic would give an appropriate response to the West's hostile approach toward the Iranian nation.

Referring to Tehran's stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the Iranian official said that any claim regarding Iran's selling of ballistic missiles to Russia is completely baseless and false.

The US and a number of European states claim to defend security and peace while they sell deadly weapons to the Zionist regime and they should be held into account for wrong their policies, he added.

The European envoys said that they would convey the concerns and the stance of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to their countries.

