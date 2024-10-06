  1. Politics
Oct 6, 2024, 6:02 PM

Iran summons Australian ambassador

Iran summons Australian ambassador

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Australian Ambassador to Tehran Ian McConville was summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry on Sunday.

This item is being updated...

News ID 222526

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News