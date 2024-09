Hessam Ghorbanali said that Iran Air is pursuing to lift the flight ban to Germany’s Cologne, adding that no official sanctions have been declared to Iran Air until Thursday.

Unfortunately, some foreign media outlets foment false news to disturb the opinion of air passengers, he said, noting that no documents have been announced by the European countries including France and the UK regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran Air's flights to the Eurozone.

