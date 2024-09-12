  1. World
Sep 12, 2024, 5:30 PM

702 Palestinians martyred by Zionists in WB since Oct. 7

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Some 702 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry's statement highlighted that over 5,700 Palestinians have been wounded by the ongoing Israeli aggression in the occupied land, with 10,500 others detained over the last 11 months. 

The death toll included at least eight Palestinians killed during Israeli airstrikes carried out on Wednesday in the city of Tabus, the nearby town of Tamun, and the West Bank's northern city of Tulkarem.

Three Palestinians were martyred after the Israeli occupation forces targeted their vehicles near Tulkarem, in the northwestern West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one martyr was completely charred, while body parts and remains scattered all over the site of the fire. 

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

