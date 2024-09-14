Iraq raps Israeli forces for heinous act against Palestinians

“The oppressed and defenseless Palestinian people have been subjected for more than 10 months to a war of extermination waged by the criminal Zionist occupation forces,” he was quoted as saying by the Iraqi News Agency.

“What is required of us today is that we all, Muslims and Arabs, take an honorable stand to support Palestine," the prime minister noted, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA