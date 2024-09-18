Israeli forces attack ambulance crew in Nablus

Israeli forces stormed Nablus earlier on Tuesday night, resulting in clashes with Palestinian Resistance groups in the city, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli military raids have been reported elsewhere in the occupied West Bank. They include:

The town of Deir al-Ghusun, north of Tulkarem

The city of Salfit, where Israeli forces have arrested a man

The al-Fawar camp, south of Hebron, where arrests have been reported.

Some 702 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said last week.

