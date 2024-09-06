Zionist settlers attack ‘Ben-Gvir’ in Tel Aviv

According to the local witnesses, the security forces of the occupying regime of Israel arrested a settler who had thrown sand towards Ben-Gvir.

This news comes as the American magazine Axios reported that the Israeli ambassador in Washington decided not to participate in the ceremony after rejection of his request to address the commemoration of the six prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip.

The authorities, tasked with organizing the commemoration ceremony of the six prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip, rejected the request of the Israeli ambassador to address the ceremony, because the families of the captives are not interested in speech of the representative of Netanyahu's cabinet at the Washington demonstration, the report added.

